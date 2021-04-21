State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

PSB stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.79 and a 12 month high of $165.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

