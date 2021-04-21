State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $12,380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $159.03 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

