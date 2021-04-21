State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Owens & Minor worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMI opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.