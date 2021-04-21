State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $83.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.