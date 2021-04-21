State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Medifast worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE MED opened at $232.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.