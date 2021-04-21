State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $145.55 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.