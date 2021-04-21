State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

