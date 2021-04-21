State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of EPR Properties worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.