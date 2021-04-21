State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Gentherm worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gentherm by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 356,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $413,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Gentherm stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

