State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Installed Building Products worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $133.23. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several research firms have commented on IBP. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

