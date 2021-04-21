State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after buying an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.