State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CADE opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.