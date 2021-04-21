State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Brady worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Brady by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brady by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Brady by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Brady by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $747,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

