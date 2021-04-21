State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.76 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 321.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Premier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Premier by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

PINC stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

