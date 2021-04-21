State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.81 Million Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of SPX FLOW worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

FLOW opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

