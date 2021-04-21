State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Range Resources worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,615,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,800,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 927,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Range Resources stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

