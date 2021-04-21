State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.83 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $598.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.96.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

