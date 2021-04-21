State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.89 Million Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of American States Water worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $596,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWR stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

