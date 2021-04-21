State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $159.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

