State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $1.72 Million in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Vericel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 92,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5,346,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

