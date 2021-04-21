State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after buying an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after buying an additional 106,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after buying an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $210.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

