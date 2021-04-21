State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 6,370 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $62.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

