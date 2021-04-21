State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 17,654 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE:DLB opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.56. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $103.88. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

