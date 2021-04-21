State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

