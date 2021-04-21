State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of BMI opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.