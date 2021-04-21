State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after buying an additional 150,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

FIX opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $698.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

