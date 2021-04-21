State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Vonage worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $8,240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of VG opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.15 million. Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

