State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,480 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

