State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,640 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Livent worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -182.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.