State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,300 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

