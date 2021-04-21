State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,760 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,633,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $876,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

