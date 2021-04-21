State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,359 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.