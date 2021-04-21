State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,510 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Callaway Golf worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

ELY opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

