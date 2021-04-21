State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

