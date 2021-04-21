Status (SNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52.58 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $680.99 million and approximately $52.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00068437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00095430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.78 or 0.00689483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.54 or 0.07507019 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.