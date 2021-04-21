Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $14,194.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000748 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021338 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 100.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,301,900 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

