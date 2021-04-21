Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $14.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.