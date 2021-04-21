SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Reaches $60,122.42

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. SteepCoin has a market cap of $60,122.42 and $44.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.72 or 0.00905935 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

