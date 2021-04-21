Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.85

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.85 and traded as high as C$53.50. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$53.46, with a volume of 158,409 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.85.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.3599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

