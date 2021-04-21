Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.
NYSE:SCM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 29,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.41.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
