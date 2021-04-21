Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 29,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

