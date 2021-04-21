Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,951. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $265.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

