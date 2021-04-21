Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,793. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a PE ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadwind by 49.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

