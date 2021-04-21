Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Up 0.6%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 2,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STPGF shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steppe Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Steppe Gold from $4.00 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.