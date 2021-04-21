Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,157.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3,191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

