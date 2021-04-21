stETH (Lido) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $593.50 million and approximately $39,607.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $2,365.28 or 0.04390863 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00274997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01023790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.89 or 0.00651392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,849.61 or 0.99965340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 250,922 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

