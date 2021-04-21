stETH (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

