Steven Madden (SHOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steven Madden stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

