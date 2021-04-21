Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $688.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.20 million.

STC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 170,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

