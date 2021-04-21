Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of Stifel Financial worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after buying an additional 374,172 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

