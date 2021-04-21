Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSIIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Osino Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Osino Resources stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Osino Resources has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

